$1b infrastructure fund accelerates housing supply

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:01

The allocation of the $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund today is another milestone in the Government’s plan to increase housing supply for a growing New Zealand, Prime Minister Bill English says.

"The infrastructure projects announced today will speed up the delivery of 60,000 houses across our fastest growing population centres over the next ten years," Mr English says.

"This is another major step forward in our plan to permanently lift the capacity of the construction sector to support a more confident, expanding New Zealand."

The funding will be allocated across nine projects in five different council areas, Auckland, Hamilton, Waikato, Tauranga and Queenstown.

"I want to congratulate the Councils in these areas for their positive engagement with the fund and the quality of the infrastructure projects they have proposed," Mr English says.

"These projects will make their contribution to lifting housing supply alongside the Government’s own Crown Building Project, the Special Housing Areas, our planning changes, and the already record levels of new home construction taking place across New Zealand."