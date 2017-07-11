Dr Gaurav Sharma selected for Hamilton West

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:05

Labour Party list candidate, Dr Gaurav Sharma, has been selected as the Hamilton West candidate for the 2017 General Election.

"I’m honoured to be selected as Labour’s candidate in Hamilton West and look forward to campaigning for Labour in the electorate," said Dr Sharma.

"Hamilton’s going great but we can do better. My focus will be on campaigning for better health, housing, transport and schools. After nine years of National, I believe it’s time for a fresh approach."

Gaurav is a medical doctor with strong connections to Hamilton. He spent part of his training at Waikato Hospital and has been a regular attendee at NZ Institute of International Affairs at Waikato University.

"As a doctor, I am particularly interested in ensuring our city has high quality, affordable primary health care and mental health care. After nine years of National, our health system is seriously underfunded and that has a real impact on our communities here in Hamilton."

Gaurav has worked in public health internationally and has been on the board of multiple community organisations. He has also been awarded with New Zealand Medical Association’s Leadership Award and was a Fulbright Scholar to Washington DC where he studied business, politics and public policy. He has been an Asia New Zealand Foundation Young Leader for last nine years.

Labour President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Gaurav was ranked on our Party List earlier this year and I’m delighted that he has been selected to contest the Hamilton West electorate. Gaurav will bring his fresh energy and experience to the electorate race and will make an excellent MP.