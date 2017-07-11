Billion dollar wish list won’t fool anyone

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:09

A billion dollar housing bribe after nine years of sitting on their hands won’t fool New Zealanders, says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"There just aren’t enough houses and there’s no way the National government can build them in a hurry by making a pie in the sky announcement.

"In fact it is sad for this country that the government has the audacity to announce a one billion fund for housing infrastructure only 75 days out from the election - even the town idiot would recognise it as desperation.

"Let’s remember that in 2007 the former Prime Minister told New Zealanders, prior to the election, there was a housing crisis, and he had a plan.

"From 2008 onwards, for nine long years, his government did nothing.

"Now when it’s on shaky election ground, it rolls out a billion dollar package.

"How can they look New Zealand voters in the eye?"