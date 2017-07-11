Maori Party support the introduction of two more charter schools

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 14:15

MP for Waiariki Te Ururoa Flavell says he supports the introduction of two more kura hourua (charter schools) in Waiariki.

The Government has signed contracts to open two new Partnership Schools in Rotorua and TaupÅ.

Mr Flavell says he is encouraged by the inclusion of two more kura hourua operating in 2018.

"We know kura hourua are delivering strong NCEA results for our tamariki, which are above mainstream school students’ achievements."

Mr Flavell says it was great to see NgÄti Whakaue taking a lead with the introduction of Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology which is a co-educational composite school for Year-1 to Year-10.

"Combining kaupapa MÄori aspirations with a STEM curriculum base is an innovative approach and any kaupapa that encourages our tamariki to achieve better results is a positive for all New Zealanders," Mr Flavell says.

"I am heartened to see TaupÅ will also have a kura hourua in their rohe, with the Blue Light Ventures Incorporated sponsoring the Blue Light Senior Boys’ High School."

"The MÄori Party agree with whÄnau, iwi and MÄori leaders that the government should expand the initiative and allow more MÄori students to succeed through the creation of more charter schools," Mr Flavell says.

"Conventional schooling has not fared as well for MÄori students' success and kura kaupapa MÄori and kura hourua met their aspirations in a different and more effective way.

"It’s also good to see that along with the success of kura hourua, kura a iwi and kura kaupapa MÄori are all achieving significant successes for our tamariki," Mr Flavell says.