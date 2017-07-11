Five nominees for North Ward by-election

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:04

Nominations for New Plymouth District Council’s vacant North Ward seat closed at noon today (Tuesday), with five people standing in the by-election.

The five candidates are:

John Williams.

Pam Street.

Bill Simpson.

Vicky Dombroski.

Jonathan Marshall.

Voting documents will be delivered to voters registered on the electoral roll in the North Ward (the Waitara and Clifton areas) from Tuesday 15 August. Voting papers must reach New Plymouth District Council by noon on Wednesday 6 September.

If you live in or own property in the North Ward but are not on the electoral roll, you can apply to enrol as either a residential or ratepayer elector until Tuesday 5 September - the day before the close of voting - by going to a Post Shop or the Civic Centre on Liardet Street, New Plymouth, or online to elections.org.nz or newplymouthnz.com.

The North Ward vacancy was created following the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Craig McFarlane.

Nominations for the vacant seat on the Inglewood Community Board close at noon on Tuesday 25 July. Nomination forms are available at the Inglewood Library and Service Centre, the Civic Centre in New Plymouth, and online at newplymouthnz.com.