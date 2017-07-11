'Leadership needed to counteract the scaremongering on immigration'

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 21:59

Carrie Stoddart-Smith, the MÄori Party’s candidate for Pakuranga is campaigning to end the harm that scaremongering about immigration is inflicting on our diverse Asian communities.

Stoddart-Smith says "What we do at home with immigration policy and how we talk about it, matters in the international community. It speaks to the authenticity of our story as an inclusive, progressive and whÄnau (family) centred country and affects the credibility of our social, political, cultural and economic relationships."

"MÄori welcomed the first wave of immigrants to this country and signed a Treaty to govern that new relationship. It was through cultural exchange and a commitment to our core values of aroha (love) and our obligations to manaaki (host) our manuhiri (guests) that enabled the cohabitating of these lands."

It is in this context, that she considers the MÄori Party to be the vehicle to opening hearts and minds to the many shared connections between all the people who have come to call New Zealand home.

Stoddart-Smith welcomes the selection of Wetex Kang, the MÄori Party’s first Chinese-Malay candidate who will contest the Botany seat.

She says "Through linguistic linkages, anthropologists have traced MÄori genealogy through South East Asia and up to geographic regions in the Republic of China (Taiwan). Given the Botany and Pakuranga electorates sit side by side, Wetex’s candidacy provides a unique opportunity for us to work together and leverage our shared genealogy to provide leadership on this issue through both a tangata whenua and an immigrant lens."

Her campaign will focus on connecting culture, commerce and community.