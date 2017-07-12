Maori Party's 'IwiRail' nothing less than economic sabotage - Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 14:17

The Taxpayers’ Union is staggered at the economic recklessness of the Maori Party’s "IwiRail" announcement, labeling it 'populist economic sabotage'.

Reacting to the policy, Jordan Williams, spokesperson for the Taxpayers’ Union, said: "The Maori Party will be well aware of the economic modelling completed by Treasury, and many others over the years. Investing this much in New Zealand’s most uneconomic rail lines, is a short-term make-work scheme at an eye-watering cost to taxpayers."

"Economically, this is worse than literally lighting a bonfire of taxpayers’ money. It takes money away from desperately needed infrastructure, like the road links to the East Coast."

"The MÄori Party says it ‘believes rail has a critical role in shaping the future of our regions’. If they mean 1970’s NZR style make-work schemes that sent the country bust, they are absolutely right."