Queenstown housing targets increased

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 15:00

A renewed Housing Accord between the Queenstown Lakes District Council and the Government was signed today to ensure the momentum of new home construction continues to grow to keep up with the tourist town’s growth, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says.

"Queenstown is experiencing phenomenal tourism and population growth that is welcomed but is stretching the community’s housing and infrastructure. This renewed Accord builds on the work done under the previous agreement and is about ensuring we get the necessary housing, roads, pipes and community infrastructure to support the growth.

"The Accord sets a target of 1150 new homes and sections this year, 1250 next year and 1350 in 2019, bringing a total of 3750 by the end of 2019. These ambitious targets will involve the largest building boom in Queenstown’s history and is needed if we are to address the housing supply and affordability issues impacting on the district. It also extends the capacity to use Special Housing Areas (SHAs) in the Wanaka basin to free up land for development."

The previous accord was set three years ago and provided for a total of 1750 new residential sections and homes. It has helped double the level of residential building activity over the past three years, with seven SHAs providing capacity for another 950 homes. The renewed accord is possible because the Housing Accord and Special Housing Area legislation was extended last year until 2020.

"The renewed Accord comes on top of the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) announcements yesterday that provided $50 million of interest-free government finance for the Queenstown district. "

Specifics of the developments are:

- Quail Rise: 1150 homes located between Queenstown Airport and the CBD, and next to an existing housing development. Infrastructure being funded includes a new connection to State Highway 6, underpasses for pedestrians and cyclists and network mains for fresh and waste water. The subdivision will be completed by 2027.

- Ladies Mile: 1100 homes north of Frankton, which will provide 14 per cent of the projected housing need in Queenstown. Infrastructure being funded includes a new connection to State Highway 6, underpasses for pedestrians and cyclists and network mains for fresh and waste water. About half the homes will be completed in the next five years, and the remaining half within 10 years.

- Kingston: 950 homes, with 250 to be completed within five years and the remainder within 10. Infrastructure being funded includes a water supply intake, treatment plant, reservoir and mains distribution network, a wastewater collection network and treatment plant, and a stormwater system.

"Queenstown’s growth strategy specifically recommends targeted growth of satellite towns, and we are pleased the fund can contribute to a sensible, sustainable growth option like Kingston," Dr Smith says.

"Currently the Kingston development is heavily constrained by its infrastructure and the proposal will help to alleviate these constraints."

Dr Smith signed the renewed Accord with the Queenstown Lakes District Council today. The next stage is working through the Detailed Business Cases for the projects with government agencies. The first funding agreements for the HIF will be signed later this year.