Te Ururoa Flavell: More funding to help equip Maori youth

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:46

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says more young MÄori will get help to obtain essential documents to help set them up for their futures after an additional $8 million was allocated in Budget 2017 for Passport to Life.

"This extra $8 million over four years is in addition to the $4 million announced in May," says Mr Flavell.

"We want to remove barriers preventing rangatahi from engaging in education, training and employment and by helping them gain the documentation and certification they need they can take steps to realise their potential."

Passport to Life - Taiohi Ararau, will assist taiohi aged 15-24 to get all-important credentials for life such as a driver’s licence, a bank account or photo identification.

The $8 million of funding is part of the $50 million He Poutama Rangatahi - Youth Employment Pathways initiative announced on Wednesday to help at-risk young people in Aotearoa into jobs.

"One of the goals of He Poutama Rangatahi - Youth Employment Pathways programme is to get more young MÄori into work or training.

"It complements the recently refreshed He kai kei aku ringa strategy which sets out some pretty challenging targets to improve the outcomes for MÄori over the next five years.

"Successful young MÄori have a significant impact on the country’s social and economic success and we want to give them all a chance to share in the opportunities that are out there," says Mr Flavell.