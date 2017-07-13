West Coast to diversify its visitor experience

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:36

The Government is contributing up to $3.2 million to help grow the West Coast visitor economy, Tourism Minister Paula Bennett, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry announced today.

"Growing the West Coast visitor economy is a priority of the action plan. The region has significant potential to increase the appeal of its natural and heritage assets, adventure-based attractions, and cycling and walking trails," says Mrs Bennett.

"The Government wants to see our regions benefitting from tourism growth, but this funding is also about supporting the West Coast to respond to demand with quality facilities and infrastructure."

Mr Bridges says that while the West Coast is experiencing strong growth in international visitor numbers, growth in the domestic market could be stronger and more consistent.

"Challenges in growing the visitor economy include its distance from visitor markets, limited visitor awareness of the range of attractions, a high level of seasonality, infrastructure pressures, difficulty extracting value from many attractions, and a fragmented approach to promoting and developing tourism in the region," says Mr Bridges.

The Action Plan has identified nine initiatives to support growth of the visitor economy.

"Four initiatives focus on developing and future proofing iconic visitor attractions. The objective is to extend visitors’ length of stay on the West Coast by improving the experience at less popular attractions, while also improving infrastructure at two established attractions - Punakaiki and Franz Josef," says Ms Barry.

Government funding for the proposed initiatives is as follows:

- $90,000 for the development of the Oparara Arches near Karamea as an iconic attraction

- $850,000 for the extension of the Hokitika Gorge walking track and associated amenities, alongside safety improvements to the access road

- $1.8 million to future proof Punakaiki visitor and heritage infrastructure

- $225,000 to investigate future proofing Franz Josef infrastructure against flooding and earthquakes

- $40,000 toward a feasibility study for the upgrade of Croesus Road near Blackball for access to the Pike 29 Trail, which is part of the Paparoa Track Great Walk

- $50,000 toward a feasibility study for a Kawatiri (Charleston to Westport) Coastal Walking and Cycling Trail

- The Tai Poutini MÄori Tourism Strategy and Action Plan - with $70,000 funding from Te Puni Kokiri subject to meeting the conditions of contestable funding.

Ms Barry added that it is particularly pleasing to note that Development West Coast is contributing a total of $150,000 to the funding of the Oparara, Kawatiri and Croesus Road initiatives.