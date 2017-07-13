Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Minister announces investment in Tai Poutini Maori Tourism

Thursday, 13 July, 2017

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has announced a $70,000 investment in Tai Poutini MÄori Tourism.

Mr Flavell says the investment supports the preparation and implementation of the Tai Poutini (West Coast) MÄori Tourism Strategy and Action Plan to guide iwi investment in the region.

"The MÄori economy, is a significant and an increasingly important contributor to New Zealand’s economy with a recent report estimating it to be $50 billion," Mr Flavell says.

The work on the Strategy and Action Plan is being undertaken with Te RÅ«nanga o Makaawhio, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Waewae, MÄwhera Incorporation, NgÄi Tahu Tourism and local MÄori tourism operators to ensure that Tai Poutini tourism experiences have a strong MÄori component and share the rich local stories.

"It is important that the Government fund initiatives like the Tai Poutini’s strategy and action plan, that looks to contribute to MÄori economic development in the region."

Mr Flavell’s announcement is part of the West Coast Economic Development Plan 2017 which was launched by Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges today.

