Minister announces investment in Tai Poutini Maori Tourism

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has announced a $70,000 investment in Tai Poutini MÄori Tourism.
Mr Flavell says the investment supports the preparation and implementation of the Tai Poutini (West Coast) MÄori Tourism Strategy and Action Plan to guide iwi investment in the region.
"The MÄori economy, is a significant and an increasingly important contributor to New Zealand’s economy with a recent report estimating it to be $50 billion," Mr Flavell says.
The work on the Strategy and Action Plan is being undertaken with Te RÅ«nanga o Makaawhio, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Waewae, MÄwhera Incorporation, NgÄi Tahu Tourism and local MÄori tourism operators to ensure that Tai Poutini tourism experiences have a strong MÄori component and share the rich local stories.
"It is important that the Government fund initiatives like the Tai Poutini’s strategy and action plan, that looks to contribute to MÄori economic development in the region."
Mr Flavell’s announcement is part of the West Coast Economic Development Plan 2017 which was launched by Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges today.
