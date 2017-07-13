'A' for NCC in local govt's CouncilMARK assessment

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:59

Napier City Council has been awarded an A rating following an independent assessment by the CouncilMARK local government excellence programme.

To earn a CouncilMARK rating, NCC underwent a comprehensive assessment by independent experts measuring indicators across four priority areas:

Governance, leadership and strategy;

Financial decision-making and transparency;

Service delivery and asset management; and

Communicating and engaging with the public and business.

NCC is one of five councils whose results have been released today, with a total of 18 councils taking part in the programme in its inaugural year.

"The CouncilMARK assessment process was extremely thorough," Mayor Bill Dalton says.

"The scrutiny was important to assess what we are doing well, and where the areas for improvement are. We are very pleased with the results of the report, in particular that it has highlighted success in the areas of leadership and strategy as well as sound business and financial decision-making. It has also shown us where we need to improve, and what changes we need to make to maintain our A rating and improve on it in the future."

NCC was rated to be "performing well" in the areas of Governance, leadership and strategy, and Financial decision-making and transparency. In the areas of Service delivery and asset management, and Communicating and engaging with the public and business, the Council was found to be "better than competent."

Chief Executive Wayne Jack says elected members, staff and community stakeholders were engaged in the assessment process, which was carried out over several days and involved a significant amount of research by the independent assessors. He agrees that the rating is good "but it has also confirmed our own thought process about where we need to improve. NCC is committed to lifting and demonstrating our performance so that the community we serve can have greater confidence in what we do and how we do it."

The CouncilMARK local government excellence programme is a system designed to demonstrate and improve the value and services of councils by measuring indicators across leadership, financial decision-making, service delivery and community engagement. Participating councils are assessed by independent experts every three years, given an overall rating from triple AAA to C, and the results publicised. Councils will discuss results with communities and use the assessments to plan improvements. The system is set up to give communities a clear and independent picture of how well their council is performing in serving the community, and to give councils information on where they can improve.

Visit www.councilmark.co.nz for more information on the excellence programme. To see the whole report on Napier City Council go to http://www.lgnz.co.nz/about-councilmark/participating-councils/napier-city-council/