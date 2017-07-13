No vision for the West Coast - Damien O'Connor

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 15:55

The West Coast welcomes any Government investment in our region but the lack of any real alternative vision for the West Coast’s economy is disappointing, says Damien O’Connor Labour’s West Coast-Tasman MP.

"The establishment of a Mining Research Unit will be welcomed by the industry but it comes a little late to transition our region beyond dependence on a sector that has left us battered.

"Some of the big industries that operate here such as dairying, fishing and engineering are virtually excluded from the Government’s consideration.

"This just exposes the limited consultation that happened before the Government developed this action plan.

"There are many in our community who could not participate in the process. That would have provided a great opportunity for fresh visionary thinking and planning. Contrary to claims made, myself and many other West Coasters, committed and passionate advocates for our region’s future, were excluded from the start.

"A $ 200 million fund under Labour will provide the support for the projects and vision National have consistently failed to deliver for the regions," says Damien O’Connor.