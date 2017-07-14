Labour will stump up a million dollars for Maniototo Hospital

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 08:42

A Labour led Government will make a million dollars available to rebuild the Maniototo Base hospital in Ranfurly, says the Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

"This will be a much needed boost for a long overdue rebuild that has apparently been put in the too hard basket by National.

"Central Otago is to be congratulated for keeping this trust hospital going by already finding $400,000 dollars from fund raising and donations for the build which will provide enough rooms for 29 inpatients.

"Labour’s Regional Development Fund supports development in the regions where projects that would be a benefit are missed by Government. We want to ensure basic services like hospitals and schools are properly funded.

"As locals have said the missing million dollars is not a lot of money for the Government but for ‘Central’ it’s massive.

"Supporting the hospital is a no-brainer and it’s an indictment of the Government that no support has been forthcoming to date .

"Labour will use its Regional Development Fund to make sure the project is funded and a crucial bit of New Zealand’s health infrastructure is saved," says Andrew Little.