New General Manager for South Island Alliance

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 09:56

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has welcomed the appointment of Mark Leggett as the new General Manager of the South Island Alliance.

"Mark Leggett brings significant clinical and executive management expertise to the role," says Dr Coleman.

The South Island Alliance, a collaboration of the South Island’s five DHBs, works to progress the Government’s ‘Better, Sooner, More Convenient’ care approach for the South Island population.

"The five South Island DHBs are strongly committed to the alliance way of working, which has resulted in significant achievements to date," says Dr Coleman.

"Achievements include the roll-out of electronic referrals across the region, the development of a single South Island-wide patient management system and regional alignment of clinical practice through HealthPathways and Lippincott clinical procedures.

"The second half of this year will also see all five South Island DHBs sharing clinical information electronically across primary and secondary care.

"I would like to thank outgoing general manager Jan Barber for the role she has played in the progression of the South Island Alliance from a shared services agency to a collaborative intersectoral alliance."