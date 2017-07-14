NZ welcomes visit from UK Foreign Secretary

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:46

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has confirmed that United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Zealand from 23-25 July.

"New Zealand and the United Kingdom enjoy a close and enduring friendship," Mr Brownlee says.

"We share extensive defence and security links as well as significant business and investment ties.

"We also have a common interest in a range of international peace and security matters.

"We welcome Secretary Johnson’s visit as an opportunity to strengthen our close relationship at a time when the United Kingdom is seeking to reshape its relationships around the world following its decision to leave the European Union," Mr Brownlee says.

While in New Zealand, Secretary Johnson will meet with Prime Minister Bill English and senior ministers, the Leader of the Opposition and participate in a ceremony to dedicate the United Kingdom memorial at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.