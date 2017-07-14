Iwi Rail 'rubbish' from Shane Jones - DSC

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 13:27

Democrats for Social Credit Party Deputy Leader and Whangarei Candidate Chris Leitch has challenged Shane Jones to come up with some specific plans for rail in Northland.

There’s no point in rubbishing someone else’s idea if you can't put up a better alternative - and there was none in Mr Jones’ rant against the Maori Party’s proposal for Iwi Rail.

NZ First might want to bring back mothballed rail lines to the regions - but there are no specifics, nothing about how much it will cost, and no idea of where the money is going to come from either.

It’s just pie in the sky - no better than the election carrots the government has been dangling in front of Northland voters.

Where will the money come from?

More loans that will cost taxpayers large interest bills?

More taxes that will take much needed money out of taxpayers pockets?

Or are they proposing to divert money from health and education?

What they should be proposing is the use of the country’s central bank to fund major investment in rail infrastructure.

That’s what China does for its own infrastructure and to fund Chinese companies building infrastructure in other countries.

It is also what Japan has done to cut its government debt by almost half.

Mr Jones should come up with the goods and dispense with the rubbish.