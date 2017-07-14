Share $50m injection for employment strategy welcome news for HB

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 17:26

Hawke’s Bay is set to directly benefit from a $50 million cash injection announced by the Government on Wednesday to help at-risk young people into employment or training.

The investment into Hawke’s Bay supports the already extensive action plan being delivered under ‘Matariki’ - the Regional Economic Development Strategy (REDS).

"Project 1000 is a great example of a strategy already underway to encourage growth in employment in the horticulture and viticulture industries. The additional funding will allow us to take initiatives like this to another level," says Mr Jack.

"Part of our strategy going forward will be to have some open conversations with employers and work side by side with them to create an appealing proposition to motivate young people into work," says Mr Walker.

Dr Alister King, Matariki Programme Manager believes that Matariki has helped to strengthen stakeholder relationships to gain a much better understanding of the needs of employers and young people.

"The knowledge and relationships we’ve already developed are going to stand us in incredible stead as we look at developing an action plan for making the best possible use of the additional funding."

Although Dr King says he doesn’t have all the details ironed out in terms of what the plan will look like, one thing Hawke’s Bay residents can be certain about is that the additional investment will go a long way to helping our young people find work, he says.

For more information visit www.hbreds.nz