Green infrastructure plan welcome - CTU

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 15:19

Having a more assertive plan to address climate change should be coupled with initiatives to create opportunities for decent work in the green economy, and the Green Party’s contribution to this work is welcome, the CTU said today.

Green Party Co Leader James Shaw announced the party’s Green Infrastructure Fund election priority in Auckland today.

"Working people have been campaigning in union for a just transition internationally - a dedicated plan to ensure working people are supported to shift their skills and experience into clean jobs that allow us to more rapidly decarbon our economy," said CTU Secretary, Sam Huggard.

"‘There are no jobs on a dead planet’ has been our rallying cry. We support a plan to boost jobs in the clean technology and infrastructure industries. Government has an important role to play in this area, both in terms of using their purchasing power in government procurement to support its employment, social and environmental objectives, and also in initiatives like the one signalled by the Greens today."

"The National Government regularly points out that thousands of new jobs are being created in New Zealand each month, but as our comprehensive 2013 document Under Pressure showed - many jobs are insecure and poor quality, one-third by our estimates."

"Many of the jobs in extractive industries have been reliable, decent paying jobs which have helped to maintain the communities and regions around these industries."

"We will want to make sure jobs in the emerging clean techology sector are good, secure jobs too - and the Green Party’s support for stronger work rights including broader uptake of working people bargaining collectively will help this," Huggard said.