Addressing inequality the greatest test of governments - CTU

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 14:32

Key announcements from Labour and the Green Party in the last week deliver the foundations of a strong alternative government in waiting which would make New Zealand a more equal place, the CTU said today.

"Our economy is completely out of balance. Too many families are struggling to pay the bills. The greatest test of a government is how well it supports those facing the most hardship," CTU Secretary Sam Huggard said today.

"The Green Party incomes announcement today is significant. New Zealand has appalling rates of poverty. The Green Party has set out a comprehensive strategy to improve the lives of our lowest paid working people, those who are unemployed and parents. There is no getting around the fact that the only way to reduce poverty is to ensure those in the most hardship have much more liveable incomes - to support themselves and their family."

"The Green Party’s plan announced today comes just days after several key announcements from Labour which would also significantly improve our nation’s wellbeing, by redirecting support for families to make sure it goes where it’s most needed, supporting new parents, and building a high quality early childhood education sector."

"Commitments from Labour and the Green Party for a substantial boost to the minimum wage will also make real progress in making life better for some of our poorest families."

"The New Zealand public is rightly concerned with our unequal society and wants action. Today's announcement and those earlier in the week have addressed this head on," Huggard said.