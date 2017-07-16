Binding referenda on Maori seats welcomed

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 17:03

Pro-democracy lobby group, Democracy Action, welcome New Zealand First’s commitment to hold a binding referendum on the retention of Parliament’s Maori Seats, should the Party find itself in a position of power post the general election.

The spokesperson for Democracy Action, Lee Short, says, "The Maori seats are from a bygone era, and should have been removed when MMP was introduced in 1996 - as was recommended by the Royal Commission which led to its introduction."

"New Zealanders’ civil and democratic rights should not be based on race or ethnicity. The National Party’s policy is to abolish the Maori seats, and this policy, to put it to the people, is even better."