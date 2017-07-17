Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 12:00

The Mâori Party is calling on more than 230,000 people on the Mâori electoral rolls to dismiss any thought about giving their party vote to New Zealand First in this year’s general election.

"NZ First confirmed yesterday that they don’t have our backs as Mâori, that they don’t care about the fight our old people fought so we could have a voice in the House that makes decisions which affect our lives," says Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"A vote for NZ First is a wasted vote if you care about the mana motuhake and tino rangatiratanga of our people and of Aotearoa.

"Abolishing the Mâori seats will send Mâori backwards and our party will defend those seats against NZ First’s populous Mâori bashing, Don Brash-sounding efforts. Just like Labour, NZ First is showing us it too will throw Mâori under the bus.

"It is so disheartening that Winston and the other Mâori men in his party, who hail from the north where our country’s founding document was born, can turn their back on the Treaty, on the plight of the Mâori people to seek meaningful change in the places that matter - for the sake of votes.

"It is vital that we as Mâori stand together to fight this latest political attack on us and we can only do that by making it Mâori in this year’s election."

The Mâori Party will continue to advocate for the Mâori seats to remain and that all people who are identified as Mâori at birth, go automatically onto the Mâori electoral roll rather than the general roll (and that they be given the option to change if they want), says Mr Morgan.

There are currently 238,866 people registered across the seven Mâori electoral rolls.