Labour launches first election advert

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 13:33

Labour today launches its first election campaign video, focusing on Andrew Little and why he is so committed to making New Zealand a better place.

The advertisement will highlight Andrew’s personal story as a father, a cancer survivor, a dog owner and a keen kayaker, as well as the key issues Labour will be campaigning on this election.

"Unlike many other party leaders this election, Andrew Little is a fresh new leader who hasn't been a politician for decades. As someone campaigning to be New Zealand’s next Prime Minister, it’s natural that voters might want to know a bit more about Andrew and what drives him," said Andrew Kirton, Labour’s 2017 Campaign Manager.

"When New Zealanders see this ad, what they’ll see is someone who reflects their values and who cares deeply about New Zealand. They will also see a father and husband, a devoted family man who enjoys playing X-Box with his teenage son, and someone who loves the great outdoors."

The ad was shot over three days in Auckland and Wellington, including several locations near Andrew, Leigh, and Cam’s home in Island Bay.

The advertisement will initially run on Facebook, YouTube and other online channels. The full length campaign advert can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/dYU15LYU50k