Maori seats must remain for the good of Maori - Maori Party

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 16:43

Māori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox say the latest anti-Māori rhetoric from New Zealand First is nothing short of a cheap political stunt.

"You can tell there’s an election around the corner as Winston Peters has again come out swinging and as usual it is Māori he has in his sights," says Mr Flavell.

"The Māori seats are there for a reason - to give a voice to Māori. Seeking to abolish them shows how disconnected he has become from his roots."

"New Zealand First’s divisive approach to politics does nothing to foster unity - it is regressive. We prefer to look forward, to embrace opportunities and improve the outcomes for our people and the country as a whole," says Mr Flavell.

"Māori can stand up to this attack on them by ensuring they’re enrolled on the Māori roll for September’s election to make their voice heard in Parliament and to make meaningful change in the lives of our people," says Ms Fox.