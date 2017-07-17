Maori seats must remain for the good of Maori - Maori Party

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 16:43

MÄori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox say the latest anti-MÄori rhetoric from New Zealand First is nothing short of a cheap political stunt.

"You can tell there’s an election around the corner as Winston Peters has again come out swinging and as usual it is MÄori he has in his sights," says Mr Flavell.

"The MÄori seats are there for a reason - to give a voice to MÄori. Seeking to abolish them shows how disconnected he has become from his roots."

"New Zealand First’s divisive approach to politics does nothing to foster unity - it is regressive. We prefer to look forward, to embrace opportunities and improve the outcomes for our people and the country as a whole," says Mr Flavell.

"MÄori can stand up to this attack on them by ensuring they’re enrolled on the MÄori roll for September’s election to make their voice heard in Parliament and to make meaningful change in the lives of our people," says Ms Fox.