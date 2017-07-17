Govt putting politics ahead of suicide crisis - NZ First

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 17:16

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman’s decision to remove the target of reducing New Zealand's suicide rate by 20 percent over 10 years is a disgrace, says New Zealand First.

"The Minister rejected the target simply because the Government fear they will be held accountable should the rate not drop. Once again, it’s the National government putting politics ahead of patient care," says New Zealand First List MP based in Invercargill, Ria Bond.

"The government’s draft suicide prevention strategy wasn’t worth the ink it was written with, but somehow they’ve managed to make it even more toothless.

"We have the worst youth suicide rate in the developed world and instead of watering down our goals, the Health Minister should be setting ambitious, life-saving targets.

"National shouldn’t be prioritising staying in power over doing what’s best for New Zealand’s young people," says Ms Bond.