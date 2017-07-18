Unconditional basic income for youth launched by Opportunities Party

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:45

The Opportunities Party today launched its policy of an unconditional basic income (UBI) for all New Zealanders aged 18 to 23.

Set at a rate of $200.00 after tax per week the Youth UBI is designed to give all young New Zealanders a safety net of income to allow them to pursue their dreams.

TOP has already costed a UBI for over 65’s and all families with children under 3 but budget surpluses announced this year have made the extension of this policy to one of the most needy and neglected groups in society possible.

TOP says National’s across the board tax cut must be abandoned in the interests of supporting a group who struggle with the highest suicide rate in the OECD and the pressures of ongoing intergenerational inequity.

The Youth UBI is designed to give any young person the sort of security they need to learn, search for work, pursue a career or undertake any sort of volunteer or community work without the fear of being penniless.

They will not be stood down, drug tested, stigmatised or examined to qualify. The UBI will be theirs as of right from the age of 18 till their 23rd birthday.

For more information see our policy outline here: http://www.top.org.nz/what_is_the_ubi_why_do_we_want_it

For an overview of the Unconditional Basic Income, follow the link here: http://www.top.org.nz/top11