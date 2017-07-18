Kaikoura's Coastguard ramp re-opens

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 16:11

Civil Defence Minister Nathan Guy has officially re-opened the Coastguard ramp at Kaikoura harbour today, eight months after it was badly damaged in the November 2016 earthquake.

"It’s great for the local community to have the ramp now fully operational, after the earthquake made it unusable except at high tide," says Mr Guy.

The project was paid for under the government’s $5.7m funding to restore the harbour to full functionality.

"The ramp is the home of the Kaikoura Coastguard. In the 12 months to June this year, Coastguard Kaikoura volunteers gave 2851 hours, responded to 11 call-outs and safely bought home 20 people.

"Normally, the rescue boat KaikÅura Rescue can be on the water in seven to ten minutes after receiving a callout. However, after the earthquake, with the raised seabed and damaged slipway, launching was only possible at three-quarters or full tide.

"While the repair works were underway Coastguard had to tow the vessel to the main marina and launch there, taking a further seven to 15 minutes to get on the water.

"This is another key milestone in the work towards deepening and re-opening the harbour by November this year, in time for the tourist season. That means the harbour will better than it was before and in the future larger boats can use it."

The Government has provided a wide range of support to local councils in the region including:

- Up to $12 million of the government’s 60% contribution towards the cost of the remediation of horizontal infrastructure is available to KaikÅura District Council in cash advances

- $2.4 million is available for KaikÅura District Council to use for upgrading damaged infrastructure, rather than just replacing or repairing it.

- $2.5 million in funding has been allocated across the three councils to support their additional statutory functions after the earthquake, such as building consents, planning and hazard management.

- $2.6 million to help Hurunui and KaikÅura districts repair waste facilities, recycle earthquake debris and manage hazardous waste.

- $5.72 million to restore the KaikÅura District Council owned Harbour.

- $2 million to cover Council debt on KaikÅura Health Centre

- $11.4 million towards the repair and emergency works of local roads.