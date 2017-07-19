Winston Peters: Referendum on Maori seats

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 14:17

"At last Sunday’s New Zealand First convention, I set out the double referendum that New Zealand First wanted in mid-term 2017 - 2020.

"They are:

1. Retain or abolish the Maori seats

2. Maintain or reduce the size of Parliament to 100 MP’s

"Since this time a number of reporters have either written or been confused as to what that means.

"The words speak for themselves.

"There is going to be referenda in which every registered voter will be entitled to cast a vote or votes as they choose.

"NZ First made this announcement after a decision in Caucus some time ago on these precise matters," says Mr Peters.