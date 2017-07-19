Labour's fiscal plan opens door for lolly scramble - ACT

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 14:30

"Labour’s fiscal plan has no credibility," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "They’ve left themselves $10 billion for an election year lolly-scramble, but if they enter Government they’ll be squabbling with the Greens and New Zealand First over whose election promises get over the line.

"The Greens will tax productive Kiwis to fund lifestyle beneficiaries, and New Zealand First will use taxpayer resources to protect favoured industries. These policies will cause fiscal blowout.

"That means 40 per cent of every pay rise confiscated in tax, mortgage rates hitting 11 per cent, and jobs disappearing - all under a Labour-led Government.

"At least when National makes fat spending promises, voters can trust a stronger ACT to rein them in and leave more money with taxpayers.

"ACT says money generated by growing surpluses doesn’t necessarily have to be spent at all. We’ve already shown how we can improve funding to core services just by cutting existing waste.

"ACT will be the only party campaigning against unrestrained Government spending this election. With eye-watering surpluses, now is exactly the time to cut tax. Taxpayers know how to spend their money far better than Labour or National does."