Election candidates' public transport debate this Sunday

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 17:22

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) is hosting an election candidates’ public transport debate for the Helensville electorate, at 2pm, this Sunday 23 July at the Kumeu Community Centre.

Kumeu is the centre of the Helensville electorate, formerly held by National Party leader and Prime Minister John Key. The electorate stretches from the West Coast and Manukau Harbour to beyond the Helensville township itself. The whole area is poorly served by public transport says Christine Rose the PTUA chairperson. "We’re pleased to be hosting candidates from the National Party, Labour, The Greens and New Zealand First to discuss local transport concerns". "Candidates will have the opportunity to talk about why they’re running for the Helensville electorate, and then take part in a panel discussion about public transport in the area".

Although the Helensville electorate has been a National Party stronghold, John Key’s exit has left the seat open. Christopher Penk is running to replace Mr Key. The Green Party candidate is sportswoman and tv presenter Hayley Holt. Labour is represented by Kurt Taogaga, and Helen Peterson is running for New Zealand First.

The PTUA ‘Trains to Huapai’ campaign will be an important focal point but other issues include services to the other semi-rural towns of the electorate, candidates’ visions for the rest of the rail network, busway investment, park and rides, and transport funding.

The ‘Trains to Huapai’ campaign is an alliance between local residents, the PTUA and the North West District Business Association. It aims to see hourly return rail services between Huapai and Swanson or Henderson using existing railway lines and trains.