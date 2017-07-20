Children sick because of state of NZ's housing - Green Party

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 10:53

Our kids are being repeatedly hospitalised because the Government refuses to take action to ensure our housing stock is up to scratch, the Green Party said today.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians president-elect said today that children with preventable respiratory illnesses are being re-admitted to hospital because they're being sent back to cold, damp homes.

"While National has stood by as kids continue to pack out hospital waiting rooms, the Greens will introduce a comprehensive Warrant of Fitness for rental homes and boost funding for home insulation," Green Party health spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said.

"Kids went to hospital 42,000 times with poverty-related preventable diseases last year. This winter could be even worse.

"Warming up homes is such a simple solution to keep kids healthy, yet National has repeatedly cut funding for home insulation and refused to make landlords comply with reasonable standards in a warrant of fitness.

"We know that our cold, damp and mouldy houses are causing people to get sick and we know that we can fix it.

"This Government has also cut funding for Rheumatic Fever prevention, and sadly more kids are now suffering from this preventable life long illness.

"Families sleeping in cars, garages, and cold overcrowded houses are bearing the brunt of this Government’s heartless inaction, but a Green Party in Government will put our kids first," Ms Genter said.