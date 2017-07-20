Funding for Blenheim's ASB Theatre

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:48

The ASB Theatre Complex in Blenheim will receive additional Government funding of $900,000, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced.

"I am pleased to announce the Government will commit $900,000 to the project through the Regional Culture and Heritage Fund," Ms Barry says.

"The ASB Theatre has the potential to be a real asset for Blenheim and has already drawn praise from performers and audiences alike."

Construction of the theatre received a $1 million Government grant in 2016 and its main 700-seat auditorium is already open. The new RCHF grant will complete fit-out of the smaller 200-seat Anderson Studio Theatre.

"The studio theatre will be a sought-after venue for local productions and smaller touring performances. It will also be used by larger touring ensembles such as the NZSO and the Royal New Zealand Ballet," Ms Barry says.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work of local MP Stuart Smith on behalf of the theatre. His advocacy was instrumental in getting the project across the line."

Completion of the studio theatre is the final stage of the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust’s $25.35 million project, with the majority of funding coming from local council, community and philanthropic sources.

Further information about the RCHF can be found at: www.mch.govt.nz/RegionalCultureHeritageFund