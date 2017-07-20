CouncilMARK releases Porirua City Council's report

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 13:09

The Independent Assessment Board which oversees the new local government excellence programme CouncilMARK has today released the Porirua City Council assessment report.

IAB Chair Toby Stevenson says the reports measure indicators across leadership, finance, asset management, service delivery and community engagement.

The programme was launched in August 2016 with 18 councils signed up for the inaugural year. Five reports were released last week and further reports to be released in the coming months.

Reports and more information on CouncilMARK can be found here.

Mr Stevenson says the reports are designed to give councils and communities an informed and independent view on how they are carrying out their role as Councils, including on where they are excelling and areas for improvement.

"The reports have been completed by independent assessors under the direction of the board, and offer an independent assessment of each council’s performance in key areas," Mr Stevenson says.

"These reports will provide valuable information to councils and communities. Measuring performance means both can assess how to better deliver ongoing and increased value to communities."