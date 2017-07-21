Lease paves way for major regeneration projects

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 10:45

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner is welcoming a lease agreement that will open up almost 70 hectares of land for key regeneration projects in Waimakariri.

Sixty eight hectares of Crown-owned residential red zone land, in the Kaiapoi and Pines Beach regeneration areas, will be leased to the Waimakariri District Council by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ). The land was once home to about 900 properties.

"This lease agreement paves the way for the Council to continue its work promoting community wellbeing and supporting economic growth, as set out in the Recovery Plan for the district," Ms Wagner says.

The Recovery Plan contains proposals such as new parks and reserves, walking and cycling tracks and a dog park. There is also provision for heritage and mahinga kai activities, mixed business use areas, roads and infrastructure sites, as well as rural activities.

"The lease is a concrete step toward realising the Council and community’s vision for the area," Ms Wagner says.

"The land will eventually be divested to the Council, however, the lease will enable the rebuilding of infrastructure to get underway."

LINZ, which manages residential red zone properties on behalf of the Crown, is working on the divestment plan to transfer the land into Council ownership by mid-2018. The Council will now be responsible for carrying out maintenance of the leased land.