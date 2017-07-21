Major cancer announcement on Sunday - Labour

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little will make a major announcement on cancer care on Sunday at the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s National Conference in Auckland.
He will be accompanied by Labour’s Health spokesperson Dr David Clark.
- What: Cancer care announcement
- When: Speech at 11.45 am. (Camera Crews are asked to be set up by 10.30 am). This will be followed by a media stand-up.
- Where: Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre, 58 Waipuna Road , Mt Wellington.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.