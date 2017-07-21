Major cancer announcement on Sunday - Labour

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 12:02

The Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little will make a major announcement on cancer care on Sunday at the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s National Conference in Auckland.

He will be accompanied by Labour’s Health spokesperson Dr David Clark.

- What: Cancer care announcement

- When: Speech at 11.45 am. (Camera Crews are asked to be set up by 10.30 am). This will be followed by a media stand-up.

- Where: Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre, 58 Waipuna Road , Mt Wellington.