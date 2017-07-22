Volunteers out in force as election signs go up

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 13:39

Today marks another milestone in the 2017 general election as the first election signs go up across the country, Campaign Chairman Steven Joyce says.

"Despite the atrocious weather conditions in many places today, National's candidates and dedicated volunteers have been out since midnight getting their signs up," says Mr Joyce.

"For our first batch we've produced over 15,000 election signs, which is a new record for National. It takes a lot of work to get them out there, but we have the most experienced campaign volunteers in the country and our candidates can't get the job done without a strong team around them.

"Our electorate teams look forward to this weekend in every election year, as its one of the key opportunities to show their determination to elect a National-led government.

"They use it for a real day of action, not just getting the signs up but knocking on doors, delivering fliers, and having a bit of fun too.

"This election, New Zealanders have a real choice between a stable, future-focused and positive government under the strong leadership of Bill English; or a negative, inward-looking three-headed opposition which is continually arguing with itself.

"We are running a typically positive campaign, asking Kiwis to give us their party vote in September because it is the only way to ensure another strong National Government."