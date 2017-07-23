Foreign Secretary to hold trade and security talks in NZ

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 11:45

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will hold talks on trade, foreign policy and international security issues during a two-day visit to New Zealand.

He arrives in Wellington today (Sunday 23 July 2017) ahead of meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee and other senior politicians.

During the visit the Foreign Secretary will also:

1. Unveil a new UK War Memorial in Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, and lay a wreath to commemorate the shared sacrifice of the armed forces of both countries and honour the memory of the New Zealanders who died in conflict since World War One. The striking memorial has been designed by Weta Workshop, the design company responsible for the production design and graphic effects in the Lord of the Rings movies.

2. Promote deeper UK-New Zealand engagement on infrastructure planning, funding and delivery in an event with Minister for Infrastructure Steven Joyce and Minister for Transport Simon Bridges. The UK has world-class expertise in infrastructure investment.

3. Travel to KaikÅura with the Minister for Civil Defence Nathan Guy to thank the community who helped 200 Britons in the aftermath of the earthquake in November 2016, by providing food and shelter. He will receive a traditional powhiri Maori welcome and see the work underway to bring the town back to its pre-earthquake vibrancy.

4. Discuss the illegal wildlife trade with the New Zealand Minister for conservation Maggie Barry during a visit to the Zealandia eco-centre.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

"Britain and New Zealand share a long standing and historic friendship so I’m delighted to be here to see for myself how we work together on so many issues and how we can build on these links.

My visit comes just after around 25,000 Brits came here to cheer for the British and Irish Lions, and the warm welcome they received shows just how close the relationship between our people is.

Nowhere was that welcome warmer than on the South Island, so I wish a speedy recovery from the bad weather to the people of Christchurch, Dunedin and nearby towns.

Last year, the people of Kaikoura opened their homes and their hearts to British travellers who were in distress after the devastating earthquake, and I am pleased to be able to express personally our gratitude."

The Foreign Secretary’s visit to New Zealand is the second stage of a three country trip. He held two days of positive talks in Japan last week and will travel to Sydney later this week.