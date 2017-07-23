New Zealand the most homeless country in the world?

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 12:42

On Thursday 27 July, at the Butter Factory, Green MP Marama Davidson will come together with WhangÄrei’s leading developers, providers and innovators to discuss the epidemic of homelessness in New Zealand, and how we will change it.

Yale University has just released a study that shows New Zealand has the highest rate of homelessness in the developed world, by a large margin.-

The speakers for the evening include:

Aroha Shelford - Te Uku Developments Papakainga Adrian Whale - Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Trust Marama Davidson - Member of Parliament -Green Party

Freya Johnstone - Commercial Manager of Johnstone Group Jade Kake - Te Matapihi Barry Trass - Homeworld

We are pleased to welcome Marama Davidson MP, who is the Green Party spokesperson for Social Housing.

"This conversation on housing and shelter is central to the well-being of our society", says Ash Holwell - GreenParty candidate for Whangarei.

"Our families need housing stability so they can put down roots in their communities and our children can settle at school.

"Without housing security our communities are at risk. This is an urgent issue that cannot be ignored."

The Talks series is re-inventing the role of public discussions in WhangÄrei. Taking the energy of election year, Ash Holwell is creating a meaningful platform for powerful conversation on issues important to us all.

Family Talks will be held at The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, WhangÄrei, at 7:00pm on Thursday 27 July.

-http://yaleglobal.yale.edu/content/cities-grow-worldwide-so-do-numbers-homeless