Pascal Lamy to visit Wellington

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 11:11

The Delegation of the European Union to New Zealand is pleased to announce that Pascal Lamy will be in Wellington on Monday 31 July and Tuesday 1 August.

The European Commissioner for Development Cooperation, Neven Mimica, has designated Mr Lamy a Post-Contonou High Level Facilitator.

Pascal Lamy has been tasked with engaging Pacific counterparts from the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) to present the EU’s Post-Contonou approach.

Mr Lamy, the former World Trade Organisation Director General and European Commissioner for Trade, will be travelling around the Pacific in July. His visit represents a crucial opportunity for him to hear and collect New Zealand views, suggestions and expectations on future relations to lay the ground for fruitful negotiations before the start of the mandate.

Pascal Lamy is willing to conduct media interviews during his time in Wellington.