Flavell welcomes Mataura Marae redevelopment funding

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 12:15

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is welcoming nearly $390,000 of funding from Te Puni Kōkiri to support the redevelopment of Mataura Marae - Te Hono o te Ika a Maui ki Ngāi Tahu.

"This investment will enable the marae to be fully utilised and finally bring it to life for the community. This project began 33 years ago and to see it get the funding it needs to be completed will be a tribute to those whose vision it was all those years ago," says Mr Flavell.

In conjunction with Te Taonga Mauri Trust and the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, the work will be undertaken by a team of carvers, led by master carver, James Rickard, weavers and artists.

The investment enables the completion of carvings, weaving, painting and ensuring the appropriate fire protection, electrical upgrades and disabled facilities are in place.

"I acknowledge all our partners and supporters in the community bringing this project to life. When the wharenui is completed it will be one of the largest and most decorated in the southern part of Aotearoa," says Mr Flavell.