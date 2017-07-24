Simon Bridges: $231m of improvements for SH1 around Kaikoura

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 15:53

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has welcomed the NZ Transport Agency Board’s approval of $231 million of improvements to the 60km section of State Highway 1 between Clarence and Oaro.

"The Government’s priority is to restore the pre-earthquake transport links to Kaikoura and its surrounding communities, and ensure these vital links are resilient long term," Mr Bridges says.

"While the reinstatement work is ongoing we are also taking the opportunity to improve this section of State Highway 1 and make it better than it was before. This will provide a better experience for road users and tourists who use this important route.

"This $231 million investment is in addition to the $812 million reinstatement package announced in Budget 2017 and will help to improve safety, journey reliability, access and public amenities such as stopping areas and some cycle facilities," Mr Bridges says.

Infrastructure improvements will include wider shoulders, additional safety barriers, more passing opportunities, and improved access and stopping areas.

"A new separated cycleway and walkway between Okiwi Bay and Mangamanu will provide a safer and more enjoyable way for people to experience this section of the iconic coastline on foot or by bike," Mr Bridges says.

"These improvements will provide for great journeys and enhance visitor experiences to support increased tourism and economic growth in the region.

"The Government is committed to the reinstatement of State Highway 1 and the Main North Rail Line which remain on track to open before the end of this year," Mr Bridges says.

The North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure (NCTIR) alliance will deliver the improvements alongside the Kaikoura earthquake reinstatement work, meaning minimal disruption for those that live, work or travel in the region.