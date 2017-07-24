Lou Te Keeti meets Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 16:33

The country’s newest millionaire Lou Te Keeti and Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan spent an hour talking politics, philanthropy, and life in Tauranga this afternoon.

Lou struck it lucky with a $10M lotto win over the weekend and professed his respect and support for Dr Morgan when asked what he’d like to do with his money.

Like Gareth Morgan, Lou is giving much of his winnings back to his community, through a series of charitable grants.

Dr Morgan says he he may make a return visit to Tauranga before election day as a guest at Lou’s marae.