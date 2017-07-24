DairyNZ asks Govt to rethink immigration policy

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 17:44

DairyNZ is backing calls for the Government to rethink its new immigration policy, saying dairy farmers rely on skilled people from overseas who are wrongly classified as lower-skilled, locking them and their employers into a cycle of uncertainty.

"Many of the best performing teams on dairy farms include migrant staff," says DairyNZ’s chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. "Some of these people are being classified as lower skilled workers when, in reality, their experience and skillset should be considered mid-skilled."

Dr Mackle says the dairy sector and the wider New Zealand economy will not benefit from the policy changes to the essential skills visa conditions which will result in farmers not being able to retain their best migrant staff.

"The requirement of the new policy is that herd managers and farm assistants here on work visas must have their visas reviewed every year, and that they must leave New Zealand at the end of three years. This means our farmers will lose some of their best staff."

With the objective of ensuring there were no unintended outcomes with the new policy, DairyNZ, Federated Farmers, recruitment advisors, and others including farmers, made submissions to Government.

"As stated in our submission, on behalf of dairy farmers, we want to see migrant dairy staff who are currently classified as lower-skilled to be recognised as mid-skilled when they are paid within the mid-skilled remuneration band.

"With this policy there is no provision for farm roles between the low-skilled classification and the high-skilled bracket. It is crucial that this be addressed so that our farmers can continue to tap into this pool of workers when there are no New Zealanders available," Dr Mackle says.

"Without being able to retain skilled migrant staff, dairy farms in several regions, especially Southland and Canterbury, will be severely impacted in terms of profitability. There’s the real likelihood that with fewer skilled, and consequently more unskilled staff on the ground farmers would also not be able to keep up their high standards of care for the environment they live and work in, or for such aspects as animal welfare and health and safety."

Dr Mackle says migrant staff and their families are good citizens, making vibrant and viable contribution to the rural communities they live and work in.

"They bring their cultures and values with them. Many partners of the primary visa holders are working in the likes of aged care, supermarkets, and cafes, where they’re also valued for their work ethics and reliability. Their children attend local schools and, far from putting pressure on class sizes, many rural schools may not be viable if not for these kids."

Dr Mackle adds that what is being faced in many rural communities - and impacting employers in all sectors - is not so much an immigration issue, but one of migration.

"In many rural areas in the South Island, especially Southland and Canterbury, people have moved away to cities. With the decrease in rural populations, the pool of available workers has shrunk too - impacting all business, not just dairy. Quite simply, there’s a shortage of Kiwis in these rural areas - migrant staff are the answer for many."

A stable, skilled, and productive workforce is essential to the success of any business, he says.

"Farmers are the foundation of the dairy sector which earns this country upwards of $12 billion in exports, and contributes to the lifestyle, infrastructure, and technology all Kiwis enjoy, rural and urban. Farmers must be able to employ - and retain - the staff they need to run their businesses.

"Dairy deserves the best. Like most Kiwi employers, dairy farmers might not hire people from overseas as their first choice - due to language and visa bureaucracy - but often they have no other choice."