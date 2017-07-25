Jacqui Dean - Easter Trading conversation needed in Waitaki

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 12:37

Waitaki MP and Small Business Minister Jacqui Dean says she is pleased that the Waitaki District Council is moving forward with a policy around Easter Sunday Trading.

"It’s time for the Waitaki council to have this conversation with the community and to make a decision on whether retailers can open their doors at Easter," Mrs Dean says.

"It’s taken the council considerable time to tackle this issue, while other areas around the region have already established a policy.

"About a third of councils across the country, including eight in the South Island, have introduced policies allowing retailers to open - if they choose.

"This means retailers in areas including Central Otago, Clutha, Southland, Queenstown Lakes, Marlborough and Kaikoura opened their doors on Easter Sunday this year.

"I believe it’s in the best interests of Waitaki businesses to have a clear direction on this issue, with Easter trading an important option for those in tourist areas.

"I campaigned for over a decade to have the law changed around Easter Sunday trading and I would like to see business owners around the Waitaki afforded that option in 2018."