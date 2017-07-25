Strong support for Healthy Homes Bill - Little

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 13:59

More than a thousand medical professionals, medical students, and other New Zealanders have shown their support for Labour’s Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

Andrew Little received a petition today from Medical Students for Global Awareness in support of his Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill ahead of its second reading tomorrow. This is believed to be the first time in New Zealand that a Leader of the Opposition’s Member’s Bill has made it to a second reading.

"It’s wonderful to have so much support from the medical community for the Healthy Homes Bill. These people are on the frontline of health care. They know cold, damp, mouldy houses make our people sick and lead to 1,600 deaths each year.

"My Healthy Homes plan is a common sense approach that will keep people out of hospital and save lives.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support for my plan to make rentals warm, dry, and healthy from medical professionals, from tenants, and from Kiwis who just want a fresh approach to fixing the housing crisis.

"It’s time to lift the standard of rental accommodation to a safe, healthy standard. We don’t allow a butcher to sell rotten meat, or a car dealer to sell an unsafe vehicle - renting property should carry the same responsibility of care.

"As the petition notes ‘Together, we can make a difference in ensuring that New Zealand homes are warm and insulated, to improve the health of our children and families’. I call on all Members of Parliament to support my Bill to make Kiwi homes better to live in and protect the health of our people," says Andrew Little.