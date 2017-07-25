Three candidates for Inglewood Community Board by-election

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 15:06

Nominations for New Plymouth District Council’s vacant Inglewood Community Board seat closed at noon today (Tuesday), with three people standing in the by-election.The three candidates are:

Mel Cook, Megan Hale (Independent), Michael Self.

Voting papers will be delivered to South-West Ward residents who are on the electoral roll for the Inglewood Community Board area by 29 August, with voting closing on 20 September.

If you live in or own property in the Inglewood Community Board area but are not on the electoral roll, you can apply to enrol as either a residential or ratepayer elector until Tuesday 19 September - the day before the close of voting - by going to a Post Shop or the Civic Centre on Liardet Street, New Plymouth, or online to elections.org.nz or newplymouthnz.com.

The community board vacancy was created following the resignation of board member Phil Rowe.

Voting documents for the North Ward by-election will be delivered to voters registered on the electoral roll in the North Ward (the Waitara and Clifton areas) from Tuesday 15 August. Voting papers must reach the Council by noon on Wednesday 6 September.