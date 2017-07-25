UK Foreign Secretary promotes UK-NZ infrastructure partnerships

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 16:52

UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, met with senior representatives from NZ government and industry and UK infrastructure firms in Wellington today to share insights and discuss opportunities for future collaboration.

The infrastructure investment round-table was hosted by British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Jonathan Sinclair, and the UK Foreign Secretary was joined by New Zealand’s Minister for Infrastructure, Steven Joyce and Minister of Transport, Simon Bridges.

New Zealand government representatives shared their experiences and lessons from the recent delegation to the UK held in partnership with Infrastructure New Zealand and the UK Department for International Trade.

UK firms that helped deliver major infrastructure projects including Crossrail and the London 2012 Olympics along with British experts in Public Private Partnerships (PPP), architectural design and housing, were in the room to share how New Zealand can draw on UK strengths in planning, delivery and funding infrastructure, to support New Zealand’s growth.

UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson said:

"I’m delighted to see such strong links in infrastructure development enhanced between our two nations and that the recent NZ infrastructure delegation to Scotland was such a success. The UK has a long track record of finding new and innovative ways of delivering infrastructure, and we are proud of the British expertise that has been brought to the New Zealand market over many years.

"The UK has exceptional experience in collaborating with international partners in the completion of infrastructure projects around the world. True partnerships, allowing UK firms to add value by transferring knowledge and best practice to local companies, and we look forward to building more of these types of partnerships in New Zealand."

Hon Steven Joyce said:

"New Zealand is interested in some of the innovative methods of infrastructure delivery that UK firms are bringing when they invest in the New Zealand market. Our investment in infrastructure is increasing rapidly, and the scale of many of our projects is growing too. These are very busy times for the infrastructure sector in New Zealand."

Hon Simon Bridges said:

"Continuing collaboration between our nations will allow New Zealand to draw on the strengths in the UK system of planning, delivering and funding infrastructure to ensure we are smarter about asset management, can manage demand more effectively and deliver the right levels of service to keep our economy growing."