Dunedin Mayor elected President of LGNZ

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 17:44

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull is the new President of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) after being elected to the role at the organisation’s AGM in Auckland.

Mr Cull says he is delighted by the honour and is looking forward to the many challenges ahead.

"LGNZ represents diverse councils and territorial authorities up and down the country. They each have their own unique issues but are also united by many common challenges which need strong advocacy.

"We face infrastructural funding challenges and challenges from climate change effects. We face challenges around water - its provision, disposal, quality and allocation. We face capacity constraints whether we are high or low growth councils, but especially rural and provincial councils."

Mr Cull has also paid tribute to the work of his predecessor Lawrence Yule who he says has presided over an enormous turnaround in reputation for the sector.

"We have also seen a steady improvement in credibility and our relationship with central government and other stakeholders such as Iwi Leaders, government departments and sector groups. My challenge is to help build on that.

"I believe it is very important local government steps up in a couple of other areas right now - including asserting its role, independent of central Government, by developing and facilitating a forward-facing vision with and for its communities. Councils are the only entities with a mandate and position to do that."

Mr Cull says it needs to be a whole of team effort on the part of LGNZ and its members.

"I am committed to fostering that by improving the interaction and communication between LGNZ and elected members, particularly in smaller councils. We all need to be pointing in the same direction."