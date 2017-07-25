Mycoplasma bovis outbreak an 'act of god or act of Guy?' - NZ First

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 18:45

New Zealand First says the latest breach of biosecurity, the highly serious cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, demands that the Minister in charge be held accountable.

"Will this latest biosecurity incursion become another ‘Act of God’ as the Minister keeps saying, or more likely, an ‘Act of Guy?’ asked New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"We are stunned to hear that the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis was confirmed over the weekend, but just like with Myrtle Rust, Minister Guy failed to make a Ministerial statement about it in Parliament.

"Of real concern is how Mycoplasma bovis got here.

"While it could be from human contact with infected animals overseas, Utah University says ‘there is some evidence for transfer of disease through contaminated feed’. That’s of real concern given his government’s Import Health Standards are meant to prevent this.

"Since 2008, there’s been well over 150 post border incursions and since 2016 alone they include major ones like:

§ Velvet Leaf among imported beet seeds that were accepted by MPI to be ‘weed-free;’

§ Pea Weevil in Wairarapa, where MPI took an unbelievable 119 days to impose a growing ban after confirming its presence; and

§ Myrtle Rust that is mysteriously hitting mostly nurseries in Northland and Taranaki (but bypassing Auckland, North Waikato, Manawatu, Wellington and other regions).

"That does not include the Oyster parasite in Stewart Island or a barking mad plan to import farm animal excrement from Europe to grow mushrooms.

"Mr Guy has sadly proved himself to be totally incompetent when dealing with biosecurity issues and just mouths the first excuse that comes to mind on biosecurity outbreak after biosecurity outbreak," Mr Peters said.