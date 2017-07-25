McClay says NZ-Thailand economic relationship upgraded

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 22:00

Trade Minister Todd McClay says Thailand and New Zealand have agreed to market access improvements for our exporters and announced a new agricultural cooperation programme.

"In Bangkok today we signed an agreement increasing the volume of New Zealand dairy products that can enter Thailand under a preferential tariff rate. For some products this will mean a preference increase of between 10 and 20 per cent," Mr McClay says.

"We also agreed to launch a new programme that will help Thailand to improve its domestic dairy production and processing."

"This is a positive step forward for our bilateral trade relationship."

"Thailand is now our eighth largest market. Total goods exports between our countries have increased almost 150 per cent since the Thailand New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership was signed."

Mr McClay met with the Thai Airways President who also confirmed that Thai Airways will be launching daily flights between Bangkok and Auckland later this year.

"This new service will be a welcome addition for travellers, international students and business people. More than 100,000 Kiwis travelled to Thailand last year and tens of thousands of Thai tourists visited New Zealand," Mr McClay says.